Michigan Coronavirus: Department of State to temporarily lay off 60% of staff

Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) announced Wednesday that more than 900 members of its staff will be temporarily laid off.

The lay off will begin on Sunday, April 26, and last two weeks. MDOS said the lay off period could be extended.

“This is an extremely difficult time for our state, our state government, and our department,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “This decision was not easy, but it is necessary to responsibly steward taxpayer funds at this time.”

MDOS is laying off all staff who are “not able to work full-time under the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.” The majority of them are employees who typically work in Secretary of State branch offices, which are currently closed. All laid-off employees, like all state employees who will be laid off at this time, will be automatically enrolled in the state’s unemployment system.

The layoffs will not impact MDOS services available to the public. Many driver and vehicle transactions can be carried out online, and automobile, motorcycle and watercraft renewals can be completed at self-service stations located in grocery stores across the state. A list of online services and stations is at Michigan.gov/SOS.

Additionally, the Bureau of Elections remains open, as elections are considered a critical infrastructure sector in the Stay Home, Stay Safe order per the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

