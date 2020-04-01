Michigan Coronavirus: Dickinson County Healthcare System confirms first patient presumptive positive test result for COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:
DCHS acquired by Bellin_27746578

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Dickinson County Healthcare System is confirming its first patient presumptive positive test result for COVID-19.

The healthcare system says every precautionary protocol is being followed and DCH is fully equipped to handle COVID-19 cases as they present themselves. They go on to say that they want to reassure the community that it is safe to come to DCH for yours or your family’s healthcare needs.

Click here to visit their COVID-19 update website page. The Dickinson COVID-19 HOTLINE is fully operational. Call 906.776.5858. if you are feeling sick and experiencing serious respiratory problems.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Stories. Our Community.

More Viewer

Latest News Video

Masks for Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masks for Hope"

Negaunee teachers create we miss you video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Negaunee teachers create we miss you video"

Marquette Moment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette Moment"

E-sports at Finlandia University

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-sports at Finlandia University"

Scam warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scam warning"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/31/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/31/2020"