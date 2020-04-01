Michigan Coronavirus: Dickinson County Healthcare System confirms first patient presumptive positive test result for COVID-19

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Dickinson County Healthcare System is confirming its first patient presumptive positive test result for COVID-19.

The healthcare system says every precautionary protocol is being followed and DCH is fully equipped to handle COVID-19 cases as they present themselves. They go on to say that they want to reassure the community that it is safe to come to DCH for yours or your family’s healthcare needs.

Click here to visit their COVID-19 update website page. The Dickinson COVID-19 HOTLINE is fully operational. Call 906.776.5858. if you are feeling sick and experiencing serious respiratory problems.