Michigan Coronavirus: Downstate Michigander tests positive for COVID-19 while visiting Alger County

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – According to Munising Memorial Hospital/ Baycare Medical Center’s Facebook Page, a lower Michigan resident tested positive for COVID-19 this week at Munising Memorial Hospital.

The hospital says the person was visiting their second home in Alger County and had minimal contact with others while in the area.

Munising Memorial Hospital says they have taken precautions to be certain the hospital has been sanitized and deep cleaned for their patients.

According to the Radio Results Network, the person has traveled back downstate. The positive test does not count toward Alger County’s total, which is still zero.