Michigan Coronavirus: First COVID-19 related death in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department is reporting the first COVID-19 related death in the county. With additional potential cases being evaluated each day, the number is expected to rise.

MCHD will not release any other information on the individual.

The health department says COVID-19 is a serious illness that can lead to death although most cases are mild and that it’s imperative that all citizens adhere to the public health recommendations to protect yourself and others.