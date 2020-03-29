Michigan Coronavirus: First positive case reported for Houghton County

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) received notification today of the first COVID-19 positive case in Houghton County. The Health Department continues to investigate the case to determine exposure risk to recent contacts.



“At this time, I advise the public to be diligent, yet level-headed in prevention efforts,” said Cathryn A. Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “I urge you to get your information and situation updates from reputable sources such as the health department or your physician.”



WUPHD will not be naming public low-risk exposure locations. Residents should behave as though the virus may be present when they are in public places in the community, including businesses and buildings that are open under the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-21.



Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate for 14 days to avoid potentially exposing others. Remember, the symptoms of COVID-19 are not your usual runny nose and sneezing. Instead, COVID-19 symptoms include fever of >100.4, dry cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. If you feel well, you do not need to be tested. If you do become ill, call your doctor before going in to the office. Testing will be determined based on a risk assessment.



To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should:

• Stay home if they are sick

• Wash their hands frequently

• Avoid close contact with sick people

• Disinfect commonly touched surfaces

• Avoid touching your face; avoid shaking hands

• Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing

WUPHD is working to coordinate their response with federal, state, and local officials, as well as healthcare professionals, institutions, schools and community organizations. For more information, please contact the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department at (906) 482-7382. Updates are also available at www.wuphd.org.