Michigan Coronavirus: First positive COVID-19 case reported in Baraga County

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department announced Thursday that Baraga County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

“We will be closely monitoring any individuals who may have had direct, personal contact with the

identified case, such as household contacts,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “Additional

information will be provided if our investigation reveals any possible lower-risk community exposures. Please remember this is a time for us to support each other and work together to reduce any possible spread of illness in our community.”

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

Prevention steps include:

• Clean your hands often. Scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer if

you cannot wash.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider.

Learn what to do if you are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

• Wear a mask while in spaces occupied by the public.