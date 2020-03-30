Michigan Coronavirus: First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Mackinac County resident

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department has confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case in a Mackinac County resident.

The health department became aware of a positive case identified through Michigan Bureau of Laboratories. The individual is an adult with a history of recent domestic travel. The person has been hospitalized outside of the region.

LMAS District Health Department will notify people who have been identified as close contacts. They will be assesses for symptoms and monitored appropriately.