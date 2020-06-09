Michigan Coronavirus: First positive COVID-19 case reported in Keweenaw County

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department received notification Tuesday evening of the first positive COVID-19 case in Keweenaw County.
The asymptomatic case was found during preoperative testing protocols at an area hospital. The health department continues to investigate the case. Close contacts include recent visitors from downstate. Additionally, the agency reports another asymptomatic positive for Houghton County today that is under investigation.
“We will be closely monitoring any individuals who may have had direct, personal contact with the
identified cases, such as household contacts,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “Additional
information will be provided if our investigation reveals any possible lower-risk community exposures. Case investigation and contact tracing are becoming even more important as stay at home orders are lifted.”