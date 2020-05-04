Michigan Coronavirus: #GivingTuesdayNow created as emergency response to COVID-19 pandemic

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – #GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving back to our communities on May 5, as an emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that there are non profits that really need help right now and so this is an opportunity for them to put their needs forward and for the community to respond with generosity in whatever way that might be.” said Victoria Leonhardt. Grow & Lead: Community and Youth Development.

Grow and Lead: Community and Youth Development provides non-profits in the Upper Peninsula with training and resources to help them succeed. For Giving Tuesday they do this by making one collaborative effort for various projects throughout the U.P. with the #Give906 campaign.

“The regular Giving Tuesday blew my mind. Over $1 million was given from zip codes in the Upper Peninsula,” said Leonhardt.

As of now Grow & Lead has 27 registered projects that people can help with for the the May 5th Giving Tuesday Now. One of those projects is through the Superior Health Foundation who is addressing food insecurities in the U.P.

“We’ve had a number of partnerships with Feeding America West Michigan and in talking with them there are some real needs across the U.P. and some families that are in real dire need of healthy food,” said Jim LaJoie, Executive Director, Superior Health Foundation.

For every $1 donated, Superior Health Foundation will donate a dollar up to $2,500. In addition, the Davenport Foundation has agreed to fund $5,000. There is a potential for $10,000 in funds to address this need.

“Funding from this particular effort will fund three counties in general,” said LaJoie. “It’ll be Marquette, Delta and Menominee counties because these are are the three counties that Feeding American really identifies as having dire need right now.”

Depending on the project, it doesn’t have to be a financial contribution.

“We have a group up in the Copper Country that works with young children and they have an inter-generational program so they are having their young children create art for seniors that they’ll then distribute through Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly,” said Leonhardt.

Grow & Lead has all of the registered projects on their website give906.org.