Michigan Coronavirus: Group making masks for Copper Country healthcare providers asks for extra hands, donations

COPPER COUNTRY, Mich. (WJMN) – A group in the Copper Country is asking for some extra hands and donations to make face masks for healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Facebook group is called “Face-masks from the Keweenaw”. Individuals have come together to create a universal mask sample that can be used by many different medical professionals in the Houghton, Baraga, and Keweenaw Counties. This includes a slot inside the mask where N95 filters can be inserted. As of March 29, they have made a total of 430 masks so far. However, they have over a thousand masks order requests from various nursing homes, sheriff’s offices, and hospitals.

“If we don’t help support the healthcare community, they can’t help support us. We’re all in this together. We can’t have a healthy community unless our healthcare providers are healthy too,” said Debra Sisco, an admin for “Face-masks from the Keweenaw”.

If you would like to help but don’t own a sewing machine, the group does have a few machines set aside that can be loaned out. If you also don’t even know how to sew, you can still pitch in a hand, like cutting fabric and elastic.

Donated masks and supplies (thread, elastic, fabric, nose pieces) can be dropped off at donation bin sites:

Swift True Value Hardware, 402 Shelden Ave, Houghton on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and on Sundays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Campioni True Value Hardware, 55800 US-41, Calumet between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily

Donations must be put in Ziploc bags. Masks also should be in Ziploc bags with your info (address and name), mask info (ex. if they don’t have nose pieces, etc.), and a mask count.

If you cannot help make masks, you can make a monetary donation for mask supplies at their GoFundMe page titled “Masks for The Copper Country.”

For more information on how to join the group or help with this effort, here is a direct link to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/828502044317777/