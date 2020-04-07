Michigan Coronavirus: Health officials urge limited travel to the Upper Peninsula

News
Posted: / Updated:
Mackinac Bridge_5924929282776254384

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) issued a news release on Tuesday morning, urging people to limit their travel to the Upper Peninsula.

In the release, CCHD asked that individuals considering coming north to bring food and other essential items with them. They are asking that people then self-quarantine in their homes for 14 days

CCHD went on to say that War Memorial Hospital is the only hospital in the Eastern Upper Peninsula with intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

You can read the full statement from the Chippewa County Joint Information Center below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus by County

More Viewer

Latest News Video

U.P. Pink Power

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P. Pink Power"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 4/7/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 4/7/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/6/2020"

Sculpture made for UPHS staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sculpture made for UPHS staff"

The Fire Station offering home delivery for their medical and recreational patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Fire Station offering home delivery for their medical and recreational patients"

Precious Metals 4-6-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 4-6-2020"