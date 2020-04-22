Michigan Coronavirus: Hearts to Hearts: 2020 Pandemic Literary Project designed to show appreciation to UPHS staff

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Janeen Pergrin Rastall, coordinator of the Marquette Poets Circle recently wrote a poem called, Night Shift Prayers.

The poem is one of many that’s featured in the Marquette Poets Circle’s newest work, Hearts to Hearts: 2020 Pandemic Literary Project. It’s designed for people to share their words of support and appreciation with UP Health System staff.

“I have a number of family members who are also working,” said Pergrin Rastall. “One is an ER doctor. I have a family member working downstate at Sparrow so I thought about what I’m thinking about for them every night as they go on shift.”

This collection was an idea from Rev. Marlin Kilpatrick, the Coordinator of Spiritual Care and Volunteer Services at UPHS-Marquette.

“For the purpose of giving a venue for people to share their feelings, their emotions, their thoughts in regard to what they are going through during this time,” said Kilpatrick.

Anyone who would like to show their appreciation is welcome to share it on the page and the response of gratitude is said to be great so far.

“From our staff who have been reading these poems that have been submitted,” said Kilpatrick. “I’ve been sharing it with our directors, supervisors and managers and they’re circulating this among their staff and their family and friends and so it’s touched to many lives and we’re so excited that we have so many people who want to express who they are and what they’re about and it’s given so much meaning to this time together.”

“What we’re looking for now, I’ve got the platform built to get pieces,” said Pergrin Rastall. “We really want the community. We want kids, we want seniors. We don’t just want authors, published authors. We want everyone who has a letter, a poem, a story, a blog, anything they want to share it with the public telling the UPHS staff how much they appreciate them and we will get it up in up and out on the website so they can read it.”

To read the work that’s been submitted or send in your own, click here.