Michigan Coronavirus: Houghton Fire Dept. wants to help celebrate children’s birthdays during pandemic

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – With Gov. Whitmer’s executive order that calls for social distancing and staying home, it leaves many children unable to celebrate their birthdays the traditional way.

However, Houghton Fire Department wants to do what they can to make a child’s birthday special even in these uncertain times.

The fire department will drive past the child’s home flashing the fire truck’s lights, blasting its sirens, and saying ‘happy birthday’ over the PA system.

“Just during this hard time with the social distancing policy in place, you know, a lot of kids look forward to their birthdays each year. So just trying to give them something to look forward to even though they can’t have a birthday party,” said Austin Kucharski, a fire fighter for Houghton Fire Department.

If you have a child whose birthday is coming up and you live in the city of Houghton, you can call the Houghton Fire Department at 906-482-0009 or message them on Facebook.