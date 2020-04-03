Michigan Coronavirus: Ironwood Department of Public Safety provides resources for people who may not feel safe at home

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – With Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to stay home unless it’s essential, some people may live in an unsafe situation and need help. Ironwood Department of Public Safety wants people to know, if they’re in trouble, that there are resources available even during this pandemic.

“One of the concerns that we have for our citizens was that the longer that the Stay Home, Stay Safe order was in place, what impact is this going to have on people? Are people going to be able to access the resources they need? And are there going to be a need for people who may have not utilized these services before as we weather through this stressful event that we’re going through right now,” said Andrew DiGiorgio, Director, Ironwood Department of Public Safety

DiGiorgio is talking about feeling safe in your home. The department posted a crisis hotlines in their area on their Facebook page if people are experiencing situations like sexual assault, domestic violence, addictions, suicidal thoughts, homelessness or are in need of essential items.

“Right now we haven’t seen any spike in criminal activity surrounding domestics or family disputes, but our concern is the longer this plays out, the more stress it’s going to create as people are losing jobs as the economy, the environment changes. Spending time stuck at home with members that you don’t typically spend a whole day with can add stress,” said DiGiorgio.

With less face-to-face contact, Ironwood Department of Public Safety hopes by utilizing their Facebook Page often they can continue to look out for the well-being of their community.

“Providing positive information,” said DiGiorgio. “We don’t recreate information. We take information that the CDC, the federal and state governments and health departments are putting out. We’re trying to reinforce that’s being put out because of this sense of uncertainty and you know one of the questions we get is how much longer do you thing this is going to last?”

Ironwood Department of Public Safety is a resource too. Their phone number is (906) 932-1234. If you need emergency assistance, call 911.