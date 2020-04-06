Michigan Coronavirus: Lakenenland thanks UPHS-Marquette staff with 600-lb sculpture

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The owner of the sculpture park, Lakenenland, has crafted a 600-lb sculpture to thank the healthcare professionals and staff at UP Health System – Marquette during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Lakenen said it took him three days to create the sculpture. He used metal materials and scraps from all over the Upper Peninsula.

“It’s to support all the people working at the hospital. All the people working in healthcare these days. All the doctors, nurses, support staff, even the janitors in there. Anybody who has got to make a living in there. I’d just like to tell them all thanks and appreciate everything you’re doing and I have the highest amount of respect that you can imagine for those people right now and wish them all the best,” said Lakenen.

UPHS – Marquette said in a Facebook post on Friday “We are humbled by this beautiful piece of artwork made by Tom Lakenen honoring our #HealthcareHeroes and #UPHSHeroes.”

Lakenen Crane and Rigging Services helped to place the heavy sculpture onto the hospital’s front lawn. Lakenen’s daughter, Tommi, who is a member of Ironworkers Local 8, also assisted.