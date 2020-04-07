Michigan Coronavirus: Local deputies make deliveries to citizens who are unable to get needed items themselves

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) -- With everyone staying at home due to social distancing, there's one industry that's kept business going during the coronavirus pandemic, the Marijuana industry.

The Fire Station Marijuana Dispensary opened in December and has drawn a lot of patients in. Both a medical and recreational facility, the owner of the Fire Station said that they are excited to now offer a home delivery option amid the COVID-19 pandemic.