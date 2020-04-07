Michigan Coronavirus: Local deputies make deliveries to citizens who are unable to get needed items themselves

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Special Deputy Randy Gilbert delivers much-needed items to Eaton County citizens

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A local Sheriff’s program is helping local citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich’s program delivers groceries and medications to citizens who have an existing medical condition, unable to make online orders, or do not have the benefit of someone to help them during this time.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an even more serious threat to persons over the age of 60, and for those who have an existing medical condition that puts them at higher risk for serious harm from exposure,” said Sheriff Reich. “We want to alleviate fear and concern by offering the delivery of needed groceries and prescription medications by uniformed Deputies from our trained volunteer units of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Eaton County residents who need this type of assistance can call (517) 543 – 5261.

