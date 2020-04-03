Michigan Coronavirus: Marquette County facility says COVID-19 patient, “no longer contagious and is doing well”

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Medical Care Facility (MCMCF) released a statement on Thursday announcing one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19.

According to MCMCF Administrator Jerry Hubbard, “Because of the lengthy testing period, the resident is no longer contagious and is doing well.”

MCMCF said it is continuing to monitor all other residents and staff.

They did not say how the resident could have contracted the novel coronavirus.

We have called and are awaiting a response from Hubbard. Below is the full statement sent from MCMCF.

