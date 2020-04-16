Michigan Coronavirus: Marquette County Sheriff reports higher cases of domestic violence amid pandemic

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – With most people across the state and the nation being ordered to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, this may leave some individuals at a higher risk for domestic violence.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said that while some crime reports are dropping, there have been an increase of calls from home.

“When you’re in the same place with someone for that amount of time, you can get on each other’s nerves. There have been, throughout the whole county, not just in one specific area, but we’ve had quite a few domestic violence cases,” said Zyburt.

Zyburt said deputy sheriffs and others called to a domestic violence dispute have gone through Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) program to help deesculate situations of those kind.

Another concern of Zyburt is possibly seeing an increase of crime related to methamphetamine.

“When you’re on that drug, all you think about is your next high. They’ll break-in, they’ll assault they’ll do whatever they can necessary to get that next high […] Although crime seems to be taking a break with this COVID-19, I think it’s going to explode within the next few months.”

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE or 1-800-787-3224 TTD.