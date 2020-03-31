Michigan Coronavirus: Marquette nursing home employee confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The state of Michigan published the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Marquette County on Tuesday. On the same day, Norlite Nursing Home in Marquette published a letter and shared it on social media, stating that one of their employees was tested and confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus.

The release also stated that the employee last worked on 3.25.2020 and is now at home, resting.

According to Norlite Administrator, Wayne Johnson, all other tests of residents and staff have come back negative. The facility said it is taking all steps to protect residents and are keeping families in contact with their loved ones while visitors are not allowed.

The full release and statement from Norlite is listed below:

