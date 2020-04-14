Michigan Coronavirus: More concerns about life insurance policies amid COVID-19 pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The current COVID-19 pandemic has people wondering what would happen to their families if they would fall victim to the coronavirus.

Tanner Wagner, a risk advisor with VAST Insurance and Risk Management Firm says they haven’t seen a spike in people purchasing life insurance policies. They have received more questions of what’s available for people.

“It’s unfortunately something that people are thinking about now is what will happen if I’m no longer around so just general discussions around how it works, what’s out there and what may be the best fit for them,” said Wagner.

Wagner says that there are no specific exclusions as to how people die to be covered by life insurance.

“It is a question we’ve gotten for both existing policy holders and folks looking into new options,” said Wagner. “Simply put, this is not an exclusion on a life insurance policy.”

Wagner says there can be confusion when it comes to finding the right policy for you, but that’s where his office comes in.

“Life insurance can be very simple, very complex and everything in between,” said Wagner. “The key is just to understand what is my goal. Am I in my peak income earning years and I need to make sure that If I’m no longer around my spouse and perhaps children are going to be in good shape financially? Or have I had a friend or family member recently pass away and their loved ones were burdened with the cost of those final expenses? Is that something that I want to avoid happening to my friends and family?”

During this pandemic VAST Insurance and Risk Management Firm is not available for face-to-face visits in their office but Wagner says they are available over the phone, video chat and email to answer any questions people may have. To visit their website, click here.