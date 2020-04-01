Michigan Coronavirus: National Guard assists Michigan’s COVID-19 response

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan National Guard will support the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in establishing a Federal Medical Station at the TCF Center in Detroit.

“The State of Michigan is thankful for the sustaining presence of the men and women of the Michigan National Guard as we continue our work to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The National Guard is a team of dedicated Michigan citizens invested as partners in navigating challenges that face our communities like COVID-19.”

About 20 Michigan National Guard members will assist with inventory of equipment and supplies.

“The decision to use the TCF Center for the Federal Medical Station is absolutely necessary to be protect the health of the residents of Michigan, said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The 1000-bed Federal Medical Station is an alternate care site for the surge of COVID-19 cases. TCF Center is the 17th largest convention center in the United States, according to the TCF Center website.

On March 30th, President Trump authorized the use of up to 3,000 Michigan Army and Air National guard to perform humanitarian missions across the state for up to 90 days.

“Today’s Michigan National Guard, with its two readiness centers and more than 300 members that reside in the city limits, is a proud member of the community,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The Michigan National Guard stands ready to support Detroit in its fight against COVID-19.”

