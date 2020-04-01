Michigan Coronavirus: Negaunee teachers and staff create ‘we miss you’ video for students

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Whitmer is expected to announce a decision on whether schools will be open or remain closed, possibly for the rest of the school year. One U.P. school district wanted to let their students know that they miss them.

Teachers and staff at Negaunee Public schools came together to let their students know that they’re thinking about them by creating a video and posting it on the school’s Facebook page.

“I think that some of the teachers, they actually really relished and looked forward to it,” said Andy Skewis, a computer teacher in the school district that edited the video. “It was a chance to reach out and to indicate that they are thinking about their students and they are missing them.”

The school hopes the video made everyone’s day a little brighter.

“Anything positive that we can push out to our students, their students is something that we’re striving for right now,” said Dan Skewis, Superintendent, Negaunee Public Schools.

No official announcement has been made regarding the future of the school year for institutions across the state but like many things at this point, there is a chance that school will remain closed.

“If that in fact happens and we don’t come back to school this year, it would be a disappointing end to the year for sure,” said Dan Skewis. “But there is a chance that online credit learning could be required to finish up the school year and if that’s the case, for those students that have internet access they would be able to see their teachers faces and would be able to interact a little bit until the end of the year. Nothing is like face to face instruction but if it the best we can provide then we will move forward and provide the best with it.”

But for now, at least these students know that their teachers care about them.

“Teachers by there nature like to do things and there’s been a lot of waiting and wondering about what’s going to happen and so being able to put out a message was another positive for them to feel like they were being and doing something for and being active in the community,” said Andy Skewis.