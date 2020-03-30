Michigan Coronavirus: Possible COVID-19 exposure site at Eastern UP restaurant

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department announced on Monday that it has become aware of a positive COVID-19 case identified through Michigan Bureau of Laboratories.

The identified person is an employee at Zellar’s Village Inn in Newberry and worked at the restaurant on March 17. This individual did not have symptoms at the time.

If you or someone you know had picked up food at the restaurant on March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day), you may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

LMAS District Health Department advises that if you were exposed during this time frame, that you self-monitor symptoms for 14 days from that exposure (Tuesday, March 31).

LMAS District Health Department “does believe the risk is low for those who did pick-up food orders at the restaurant on St. Patrick’s Day but decided to issue this release out of an abundance of caution.”

Official press release is below: