Michigan Coronavirus: Potential COVID-19 site exposures for Houghton County

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has identified sites visited by individuals who later tested positive for COVID-19. Local residents visiting these sites may be at a higher risk for exposure if larger crowds were present and masking and social distancing guidelines were not consistently followed.

These sites are:

 Keweenaw Brewing Company, 408 Sheldon Ave, Houghton, MI, on June 26th through

June 29th

 Downtowner Lounge, 100 Sheldon Ave, Houghton, MI, on June 27th

 Mosquito Inn, 39959 M-26, Toivola, MI, on June 27th

 Agate Beach Campground, M-26, Toivola, MI, on June 27th

 Twin Lakes State Park, M-26, Toivola, MI on June 27th through June 29th

 Applebees, 980 Razorback Drive, Houghton, MI on June 28th, from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

 Portage Golf Course, 46789 US-41, Houghton, MI, on June 28th and June 29th



The health department is advising people that exposure could have occurred at the sites listed above or several days later with close contact to someone who visited one of the sites. Depending on the length of exposure, you may be at higher risk for contacting COVID-19. Symptoms will typically appear within 2 to 14 days of the exposure.

WUPHD asks that if you visited any of these sites, or have had close contact with someone who visited those sites, and have or develop symptoms such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath that you call your healthcare provider and inform them of any potential exposure. For general information, call the WUPHD COVID-19 call center at (906) 487-5545, Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 4 PM.