Michigan Coronavirus: Potential exposure sites identified for Western U.P. man who died from COVID-19

WESTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has identified the potential exposure sites that were visited by the elderly man who tested positive and died from COVID-19.

The sites are:

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church located at 108 S. Marquette Street in Ironwood, MI, after 4 PM (CST) on Saturday, March 14

Northwest Wisconsin Cancer Center located at 1615 Maple Lane in Ashland, WI on Wednesday, March 18

Bad River Casino located at 73370 US-2, Odanah, WI, after 3:30 PM (CST) on Wednesday, March 18

Brite Spot Convenience Store located at 109 Silver Street, Hurley, WI, after 4:30 PM (CST) on Wednesday, March 18

WUPHD stated in the press release March 27 that local residents who visited these sites may be at a higher risk for exposure as the virus “remains airborne for at least three hours and can remain on surfaces for at least three days.”

Symptoms for the novel coronavirus typically show up between two to fourteen days after exposure. Exposure could have occurred at the site or several days later with close contact to someone who visited the site. WUPHD encourages you to notify your contacts of potential exposure. Exposure does not mean that you need to be tested even if you do have symptoms, but you should stay home if you are feeling ill.

Due to the limited resources available for testing, testing may be prioritized according to the latest CDC guidelines. If your symptoms worsen to the point of needing emergency care, please call 911 and notify the dispatcher of your symptoms or any potential exposure.

The official press release from the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department on March 27.

Original story: https://www.upmatters.com/news/michigan-coronavirus-western-upper-peninsula-health-department-reports-first-death-attributed-to-covid-19/