Michigan Coronavirus: Reflecting on Holy Week and social distancing, going to church at home

In this March 29, 2020 photo, the Rev. Steven Paulikas, rector at All Saints Episcopal Church, delivers an evening prayer service over Facebook Live in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is upending the season’s major religious holidays, forcing leaders and practitioners across faiths to improvise. (AP Photo/Emily Leshner)

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Christians from all over are reflecting on Holy Week now and with the COVID-19 pandemic, how some people might attend church is a little different this year.

Many places of worship have started steaming their services and that’s no different for Easter Sunday.

Here are some services going on around the Upper Peninsula on Sunday (All times are Eastern) :

-St. Peter Cathedral, Marquette, 10:30 a.m., click here.

-Redeemer Lutheran Church, Marquette, 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m, click here.

-Lake Superior Christian Church, Sands Twp., 10:30 a.m., click here.

-New Life Church, Escanaba, 9:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., click here.

-Grace United Methodist, Houghton, 10:00 a.m., on a Zoom chat, click here. Meeting ID is 222 346 758

-First Presbyterian Church, Munising, 11:00 a.m., click here.