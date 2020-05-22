Michigan coronavirus-related deaths now 5,158

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 29 more deaths linked to coronavirus for a statewide total of 5,158.

According to data released Friday afternoon, 403 cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing the total to 53,913 since the outbreak began in March.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, there have been 19,602 cases (64 more than the day prior) and 2,323 deaths (10 more). Oakland County has had 8,131 cases and 944 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,445 cases and 776 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 1,929 cases and 240 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, where every inmate is being tested, there have been 3,275 cases. The number of deaths of inmates stood at 60.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

On Wednesday, the most recent day for which state data is available, Michigan labs tested 17,656 samples for coronavirus and 6.3% were positive.

Statewide, the percentage of positive tests is trending down overall even as the number of tests run daily increase. Here are are the testing figures for the last four weeks in seven-day increments: