Michigan Coronavirus: School therapists, counselors, psychologists and social workers come together to let students and families know support is available

GOGEBIC AND ONTONAGON COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gogebic-Ontonagon County Social Emotional Team is comprised of therapists, psychologists, social workers and school counselors that serve students attending school in Ontonagon, Ewen-Trout Creek, Watersmeet, Wakefield-Marinesco, Bessemer and Ironwood.

Members of the team collaborated and put a video together to let students know that it’s okay and normal to have all different kinds of feelings because of this pandemic and not being able to go to school or hangout with friends.

“You might be feeling a lot of mixed emotions right now and this normal,” said Amanda Koshollek, Ironwood School Counselor in the video. “Remember that there is no right or wrong way to feel. Take care of yourselves and do what you love.”

“We see each other in the schools,” said Jaimie Fiorucci, Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District School Social Worker. “We’re kind of some of the front line people that address those needs or those concerns with students and so that’s how this group came together.”

Featured in the video are the following team members:

Rosa Hill, Independent Therapist for Ironwood and Ewen School

Amanda Koshollek Ironwood School Counselor

Corrie Reil-Erickson, GOISD Trauma Educational Support

Danielle Grayson, GOISD SEL Consultant

David Andresen, GOISD School Psychologist

Mary Hanson, GOISD School Psychologist

Marinne Andresen, GOISD School Social Worker

Morgan Vallejo, LLPC Dial Help

Jamie Fiorucci, GOISD School Social Worker

Some of the team says they’ve been able to meet students face-to-face of through video chat because they want to seek counsel.

“I’m actually a private proactive provider and one of my locations is in the schools,” said Rosa Hill. “I was at Ewen-Trout Creek and then Ironwood and then I got another office location. So I am still seeing a lot of my kids and it’s been nice to be able to keep that consistency. Some of the ones that really need it the most that are struggling with structure or kind of getting under each others skin you know there’s a lot siblings in the family I’ve been getting feedback that they appreciate that I’m still here.”

“When this initial closure happened on the 13th of March you know we were only suppose to have three weeks off at first, right,” added Morgan Vallejo. “So I initially just sent an email saying, hey if you need to reach out to me we can use this service which is a HIPPA compliant capability like this and same we can use this service if they need it and I had a couple students reach out and say that they did.”

The team plans of reaching out to student more through videos. They also created a video to offer support to parents and families as well.

“During these times it is important to take for yourself,” said David Andresen in the video. “Also, while at home it may be helpful to have a family routine that will work for you and your family. Creating a flexible schedule can help children feel more secure, better behaved and provide a positive atmosphere for everyone.”

These people say they want the best for their students and to be HAPPY!