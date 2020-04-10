Michigan Coronavirus: Second COVID-19 related death in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department has announced the second COVID-19 related death in Dickinson County.

Dickinson County Healthcare System reports that the patient had pre-existing medical issues that were compromised by COVID-19. The staff of DCH shares its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the patient.

The health department will not be releasing any other information about the patient and send their sympathies to the individuals family.

The health department urges the community to continue to follow recommendations to keep people safe and to follow Gov. Whitmer’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order and practice social distancing.

To follow numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries in the Upper Peninsula, click here.