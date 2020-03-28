Michigan Coronavirus: Second positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department says there is a second positive COVID-19 case confirmed in the county.

The health department became aware of the positive case identified through commercial laboratory testing. MCHD will notify people who have been identified as close contacts. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.

The Marquette County Health Department says they will not be disclosing any more information about the individual.