Michigan Coronavirus: Sugarloaf Mountain closed to public to ‘minimize spread of COVID-19’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The county of Marquette announced on Wednesday that Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area will be closed through at least April 13.

The closure is in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order to minimize the spread of COVID-19. “As maintaining at least six feet between individuals from other households on stair structures and observation decks [on the mountain] is not practical,” the statement from the county said in part.

Updates will be posted on the county’s website as necessary at www.mqtco.org.

