Michigan Coronavirus: The economic impact on Alger County’s summer tourism

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The COVID-19 pandemic is already affecting summer tourism in the Upper Peninsula, as many businesses rely on summer tourism to keep financially afloat.

Events are being canceled and tourism attraction openings are being delayed. Few popular attractions have announced reopenings for the summer, including Pictured Rocks Cruises, which plan to resume tours beginning June 15.

Like many other counties in the U.P., Alger County is expecting to see a negative economic impact.

“Typically we don’t get a lot of visitation until about mid to late May. So we’re just starting to see that decrease in traffic right now. And of course, for our community our number one economic driver is tourism. So it definitely will affect us in some shape or form,” said Kathy Reynolds, executive director of Greater Munising Bay Partnership/Alger County Chamber of Commerce & Munising Downtown Development Authority.

Although tourist traffic is anticipated to be significantly low this summer, people can still enjoy the county’s outdoor areas.

“Spend some time outside, go to waterfalls, that type of thing. Stop by a restaurant and get some takeout or whatever it may be. Spend some time out in the park and spend some time on the beach. I think we’ve got a lot of great natural resources that people can enjoy and can social distance.”

Large events such as the Munising Fourth of July Fireworks and Pictured Rocks Days have already been canceled for 2020. With Alger County currently standing at zero COVID-19 positive cases, Reynolds said canceling events and being even more cautious is necessary.

“Events always bring in economic dollars because they bring in people. So those will definitely be hits that we’ll have to take for now. But, we’re looking at having a fantastic Pictured Rocks Days and July Fourth and everything else that we had to put off this year and looking at bigger and better for next year.”