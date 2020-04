Michigan Coronavirus: Tracking COVID-19 cases in the Upper Peninsula

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) - The Portage Lake District Library and the Rabbit Island Foundation have partnered for a second year in a row to offer a place-based arts and ecology program for area students.

Up to seven local high school students will be selected by library staff for full scholarships to the 2020 Rabbit Island School. The program is scheduled to occur August 18 – 25, 2020. Scholarships cover all associated travel, food, lodging and other necessary island camping supplies. Applicants must be 15-18 years old and live or attend school in Houghton or Keweenaw Counties.