Michigan Coronavirus: United Way of Marquette County efforts to bring cheer during pandemic

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – With Easter this weekend the United Way of Marquette County is hoping to make it a little more cheerful for children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is working with the Easter Bunny to schedule social distancing visits for children living in Marquette this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visits take place with a window or glass door between, while children watch the Easter Bunny outside from inside their homes.

“It’ll be nice to have something to look forward to for Easter and give kid a chance to see the Easter Bunny,” said Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director, United Way of Marquette County. “This year they are not having the opportunity to go visit the Easter Bunny or anything. This provides them at least a little bit of an opportunity.”

People in Marquette with children ages 3 to 10 can get free tickets to do this of their Facebook event page and Eventbrite.

United Way of Marquette County also has an effort going on right now to thank healthcare workers. People can go to their website and select a card, type a message, and then they will send it to area healthcare workers.

“Right now it’s going to any medical facility that approved or agreed that they could help distribute it because we don’t have contacts for all hundreds of employees,” said Rickauer. “So we’re relying on the HR department. to get the message to the workers. Hopefully the goal will be to have a tab option where people can select where they want it to go to, Marquette Hospital or Bell or to one of the nursing care facilities.”

Anyone can fill out a card. To fill one out, click here.