Michigan Coronavirus: West End Health Foundation has mini grants available to organizations helping out during COVID-19 pandemic

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The West End Health Foundation is providing $30,000 in COVID 19 Response Mini Grants to non-profit organizations that provide health and wellness related services to residents of Marquette County’s West End.

The COVID 19 Mini Grants will be used to deploy resources to community-based non-profits that are responding to the COVID 19 pandemic. Grants ranging from $1,000 to $1,500 will be distributed on a rolling grant cycle. Applications are being accepted immediately.

The purpose of this mini grant program is to reimburse agencies for actual expenses incurred in COVID 19 response activities; improve services to those experiencing a disruption in their normal day-to-day activities; assist agencies in meeting increased demand for services due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 State of Emergency and assist agencies to overcome disruption in normal service delivery. These grants are not intended to provide on-going operational support or replace agency income lost from the suspension of activities or inability to hold fund raising events.

Any non-profit organization, school district or governmental entity may apply. Funds will not be awarded to individuals or for-profit organizations. Grant applications will be considered on an ongoing basis. A funding response will be made within 10 days of application.

Applications must by emailed to manager@westendhf.org. The grant documents can be found on the West End Health Foundation Website. For additional information contact Pam Christensen, Foundation Manager at manager@westendhf.org or (906) 869-4617.