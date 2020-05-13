Michigan Coronavirus: Western Upper Peninsula Health Department announces recoveries as testing exceeds 1,000 residents

BARAGA, GOGEBIC, HOUGHTON, KEWEENAW AND ONTONAGON COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) –The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is reporting that five area residents that tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the illness. Recovery status is defined as being alive 30 days after onset of the illness.

“We are encouraged to see the recovery of these individuals in Gogebic and Houghton Counties, and are hopeful for the recovery of remaining cases in Gogebic and Baraga Counties,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer for the WUPHD. “The continued efforts by local residents, healthcare providers, and businesses has made a great impact on the ability to mitigate the spread of disease within our communities.”

WUPHD is also reporting that testing totals for the five-county area now exceed 1,000 persons. The

supply chain for testing supplies has improved and additional testing sites have opened across the

region. The capacity to test locally is one element that is considered to be a marker for a community’s readiness to move forward with reopening the economy.

“Testing capacity has gradually increased across our counties,” said Beer, “The health department continues to work with community partners to expand testing opportunities. Current discussions at the state level suggest that we should be testing 1 to 2 percent of the population statewide in order to have a successful re-opening. We continue to look at what testing rates will be needed locally to ensure the protection of public health going forward.”

WUPHD is currently working with the Michigan National Guard and the State Emergency Operations Center to test long-term care facilities and county jails. These testing numbers will be included in health department totals once they become available.



There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.



Prevention steps include:

• Clean your hands often. Scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer if

you cannot wash.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider.

Learn what to do if you are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

• Wear a mask while in spaces occupied by the public.



WUPHD is working to coordinate their response with community partners. Updates are available at www.wuphd.org. There is a State informational hotline available from 8 AM EST to 5 PM EST seven days per week. That number is 1-888-535-6136. Additional information on COVID-19 can be found on the MDHHS website (www.michigan.gov/coronavirus), or the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/)