Michigan Coronavirus: What questions do you have for Governor Whitmer?

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday, April 2, 2020 WJMN will air an hour long town hall with Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The broadcast begins at 7 p.m./6 p.m. Central.

Governor Whitmer will address questions from Michiganders about the state’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

You can submit your questions for the Governor, here.

The Town Hall will be hosted by Detroit news anchors Carolyn Clifford (WXYZ-TV), Huel Perkins (WJBK-TV) and Devin Scillian (WDIV-TV). Each of those three stations will offer opportunities to its viewers to submit questions for the Governor online that each anchor will ask during the broadcast. The anchors will host from their stations’ respective studios, while the Governor will join from Lansing.

The effort is a collaboration between Detroit television stations in partnership with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters.

During a virtual town hall last week, hosted by our sister station, WOODtv in Grand Rapids, questions from across Michigan were addressed by the Governor, including one from a woman in Gladstone.