Michigan Coronavirus: What questions do you have for Governor Whitmer?

News
Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking to News 8 Monday, March 16, 2020.

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday, April 2, 2020 WJMN will air an hour long town hall with Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The broadcast begins at 7 p.m./6 p.m. Central.

Governor Whitmer will address questions from Michiganders about the state’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

You can submit your questions for the Governor, here.

The Town Hall will be hosted by Detroit news anchors Carolyn Clifford (WXYZ-TV), Huel Perkins (WJBK-TV) and Devin Scillian (WDIV-TV). Each of those three stations will offer opportunities to its viewers to submit questions for the Governor online that each anchor will ask during the broadcast. The anchors will host from their stations’ respective studios, while the Governor will join from Lansing.

The effort is a collaboration between Detroit television stations in partnership with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters.

During a virtual town hall last week, hosted by our sister station, WOODtv in Grand Rapids, questions from across Michigan were addressed by the Governor, including one from a woman in Gladstone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Stories. Our Community.

More Viewer

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 4/1/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 4/1/2020"

Masks for Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masks for Hope"

Negaunee teachers create we miss you video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Negaunee teachers create we miss you video"

Marquette Moment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette Moment"

E-sports at Finlandia University

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-sports at Finlandia University"

Scam warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scam warning"