Michigan Coronavirus: Whitmer responds to questions as U.P. starts reopening processes

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich.(WJMN) – As some Upper Peninsula businesses plan to reopen on Friday after Gov. Whitmer giving the okay to do so yesterday, Local 3 asked her some questions regarding her announcement.

Some people have voiced that they are not sure what businesses are and are not able to open on Friday regarding the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order.

“Stores that sell retail goods,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Think about things like some of the custom shops that are all across Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. These are the types of retail I think it’s going to be really important that business owners familiarize themselves with the appropriate protocols to keep both their employees and themselves and their families safe but also customers who want to come in. We want them to be able to do this, to do it well so that the rest of the state can emulate them when their numbers are low enough that we can take this step.”

Gov. Whitmer clarified that the reopening isn’t for services like hair and nail salons.

“It’s one of those things that’s inherently more concerning in terms of risk,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Now we are promulgating the best practices and I encourage every owner of one of these types of businesses to familiarize themselves with what those look like to get ready to get your facility ready. We will get to the phase where you can start to reengage. I’m as eager as anyone to get there and I want you to be ready when we do because we gotta get this right. The last thing that any of us wants is to move forward and then to move backward or worse yet, have another stay home order. I don’t want that and I don’t think anyone does.”

Another topic Local 3 asked was regarding what this mean for people who want to travel to the U.P. not that it is more open than other areas in the state.

“So the ban on just travel is still in effect but people can go to their second home if they are fortunate to have one,” said Gov. Whitmer. “What we’re asking though is if they do, they bring their groceries with them, that they don’t just descend on towns and live life as they normally would. That’s how COVID-19 spreads and that’s why it’s really important that we’re all very vigilant. That we don’t let our guard down. We’ve done such incredible work. We’ve made a real sacrifice and we don’t want that to be made in vain. That’s why we can’t just abandon our best practices of wearing a mask, washing our hands, staying six feet apart and staying home. Whether it’s your home or your second home, stay at home. Don’t go out unnecessarily. Still the best way to enjoy this beautiful state and hopefully what will be a beautiful weekend while keeping yourself safe too.”

Gov. Whitmer says she has been working with public health officials across the state and chamber of commerce entities as she makes decisions.