CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — A couple in Charlotte, who have been married for 42 years, were left in a panic when one of them lost their wedding ring. But they did not have to worry for long, thanks to an act of kindness from six strangers.

It’s a marriage founded in faith—but Mary Ann and Joseph Novetske would have their faith tested when Joseph lost his wedding ring while doing yard work in early November.

“I came up toward the house and I realized my ring wasn’t on my finger, and I didn’t know when I lost it or where I lost it,” Joseph Novetske said in an interview Saturday at his Charlotte home.

Even in the face of losing the handcrafted wedding ring, the two stayed positive and took to social media. Their post met with dozens of people looking to help.

Just a few days later, six kind strangers went to their house and searched for hours before they finally struck gold.

“I came in the house and I hear this lady screaming, ‘We found the ring!’ and it was so cool,” said Mary Ann Novetske. “So she was bawling harder than I was; I was in shock.”

The couple is calling this a miracle. The ring was found in a leaf pile on a corner of their property. But what struck them most directly was the kindness shown by the six strangers. “It was like, ‘Wow. They are going to come and help us; we don’t know who they are,’ said Mary Ann Novetske. “You know, a lady was going to leave a machine for us. It just rekindled hope, you know–knowing that people will do good things.”

Now, with the ring back on his finger, the two are excited to make more memories with it–like traveling the country and spending time with their family–but not to worry; the ring is going nowhere.

“So, the ring has been resized, so we don’t lose it again; haha,” said Mary Novetske.

The couple said that after 42 years, they remain best friends.

“He doesn’t necessarily look to give me advice,” said Mary Ann Novetske. “He just looks to give me encouragement and comfort, and he’s the best friend I have, so that is something I cherish.”