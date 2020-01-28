Michigan court to look at law that pays wrongly convicted

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court. (File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is interested in a dispute about whether people who were wrongly convicted of crimes should be paid for time spent in custody before trial. The court said Friday it will hear arguments in the months ahead.

State law grants $50,000 for each year spent in prison because of a wrongful conviction.

The Michigan appeals court said the law makes no reference to compensating people for being locked up without bond before trial.

Davontae Sanford was paid $408,000 for his prison time but wants more money for 198 days spent in a teen detention center.

