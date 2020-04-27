Gov. Whitmer announces ‘MI Safe Start’ economic plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the MI Safe Start plan for economic reengagement, saying it would be an “incremental and cautious” plan to get things moving again while preventing a second wave of coronavirus infections.

“We are in a position to start thinking about what the future looks like,” she said. “In the coming weeks, we will continue reengaging sectors of our economy and putting more Michiganders back to work. I’m going to sound like a broken record, but we have to be really smart. We have to get this right. None of us … wants to see a second wave, and we can’t risk that from happening.”

Whitmer said as businesses reopen, they will have to monitor workers’ health, practice social distancing, strengthen sanitation and provide appropriate protective gear.

She said there would not be a concrete timeline for developments, saying they would be based on data about the spread of the virus and that she would keep citizens informed about what’s happening. If cases begin to spike again, she said she may slow reopening or strengthen restrictions again. But if things look good for a period of a few weeks, she said she would keep moving forward.

“Stopping is simple — that doesn’t mean it’s easy, but it’s simple. Reengaging is complicated,” Whitmer said.

The governor was joined at the press conference by business and health care leaders leading the new Michigan Economic Recovery Council, which, with help from experts at the University of Michigan, will advise the progression of the economic reengagement. It is taking cues from other countries that have already gone through the reopening process.

MERC has broken down the state’s economy both by job type and region and is working on creating best practices for each workplace. Low-risk businesses — that is, those with limited interpersonal contact — will reopen first. Co-chair Gerry Anderson, the executive chair of DTE Energy, said the use of masks will be “ubiquitous” at all sorts of businesses throughout the state.

A graph shows the factors the Michigan Economic Recovery Council will consider when deciding what businesses will reopen and to what extent. (April 27, 2020)

Last week, Whitmer extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through May 15. Under it, people must now wear masks while in enclosed public places like grocery stores. Places like gyms, movie theaters, bars and restaurant dining rooms must remain closed, but the revised order also immediately loosened several other restrictions, including for landscaping and plant nurseries.

On an interview with Politico, Whitmer said she may soon allow construction to restart if coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop and testing rises.

“I would anticipate in the coming days if our trajectory of hospitalizations continues to go down and our ability to test continues to go up that we will go into the next low-risk category,” Whitmer said. “That might include some construction, for instance. That might include some additional outdoor enterprises.”

However, at the press conference, Whitmer said that while construction would be one of the first industries to go back to work, it wasn’t quite time yet.

Widespread closures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus have been brutal for Michigan workers. The state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency said Monday that it has given 1,018,315 unemployed Michiganders as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak more than $1.6 billion in benefits. Whitmer acknowledged the hardships Michigan residents are experiencing, but thanked them for complying with the stay-at-home order and helping to keep COVID-19 under control.

The Democratic governor said she intends to ask the Republican-led Michigan Legislature to extend the state of emergency for coronavirus another 28 days to May 28. The state of emergency is the declaration that puts the state government in position to take special actions; it is not the same as the governor’s stay-at-home and other executive orders aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. It’s important to note that Whitmer argues her emergency powers allow her to maintain her executive orders without the Legislature, though she says she wants to work with lawmakers.

MORE THAN 38,000 COVID-19 CASES IN MICHIGAN

According to state data released Monday afternoon, 432 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Michigan, bringing the total to 38,210. The daily increase in cases is the lowest since March 22.

The state has recorded another 92 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 3,407.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun on Monday said cases are continuing to plateau and that she is “cautiously optimistic” about the trajectory of the virus. But she warned there are still many people sick and many are still dying.

In Michigan, the outbreak has been concentrated in and around Detroit. Wayne County, including the city, has seen 15,872 cases (124 more than the day prior) and 1,622 deaths (42 more than the day previous). Oakland County has 6,913 cases and 631 deaths. Macomb County has 5,245 cases and 527 deaths. Genesee County has 1,483 cases and 165 deaths.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, as of Monday, a total of 1,363 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19. State figures show 37 have died. A majority of the confirmed cases are at the Lakeland Correctional Facility near Coldwater. A total of 254 MDOC staff members, including 31 at the Lakeland facility, have tested positive for coronavirus. The state says all prisoners at Lakeland will be tested for COVID-19 by the end of the week.

The state has expedited the parole process to try to minimize the prison population and slow the spread of the virus behind bars.

Kent County recorded two more deaths, bringing the total to 34. The total number of cases is now 1,100, 69 more than the day prior.

Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties each recorded one more death for totals of 12 and 11, respectively. Kalamazoo County has a total of 300 cases and Calhoun County 203.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

On Saturday, the most recent day for which state data is available, labs ran 5,874 samples for coronavirus and about 13% came back positive. Those percentages are improving; one week prior, about 4,500 samples were tested and 21% came back positive. One week before that, about 3,200 samples were tested and nearly 30% were positive.