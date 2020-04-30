Michigan DNR: Camping, overnight lodging, shelters set to open June 22

Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced updates on opening dates and modifications for public outdoor recreation sites.

Under the updated executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, most state parks, trail, and boating access sites are open for local use. While campgrounds, other lodgings, and shelters to open in phases.

Camping and overnight lodging reservations for dates between May 15 and June 21 have been canceled. If you made reservations between these times, you can call the reservation call center at 800-447-2757.

The DNR will extend closures in state forest campgrounds and DNR-operated harbors through at least June 9, allowing for additional time to prepare for public reopening.

To prepare state-managed parks, trails and boating facilities, many important tasks must be completed once nonessential work is permitted. The department anticipates staff can start work May 15 once the stay-at-home order is lifted; prep work is expected to take roughly five weeks. Duties include:

Acquiring drinking water permits from county health departments.

Opening bathrooms.

Hiring and training seasonal staff.

Ensuring sanitation systems are running efficiently.

Making progress on infrastructure needs.

Other operational announcements:

Bathroom buildings and hand-washing stations are closed through at least June 3, although those facilities associated with campgrounds will remain closed until the campground opens. Trash service also has been halted during the same time frame; please leave the sites as you found them. Bring bags to carry out any trash with you.

Dispersed camping on approved state-managed lands is not permitted until at least May 15.

Due to the extended stay-at-home order and operational functions associated with starting the season, the tentative opening date at Silver Lake State Park ORV Area in Oceana County is Wednesday, June 3. Staff is scheduled to return May 15 and the prep work is anticipated to take about three weeks. Read full press release.

In order to minimize face-to-face interactions and the exchange of money, the Recreation Passport requirement for vehicle entry to state parks and recreation areas, state forest campgrounds and state-managed boating access sites has been suspended until at least two weeks after the stay-at-home order ends.

Proposed facility reopening dates are based on the updated stay-at-home executive order that ends May 15 and are staggered to allow for proper preparation. Details on closures and changes in services, as well as frequently asked questions, are available on the DNR’s COVID-19 response webpage at Michigan.gov/DNR.