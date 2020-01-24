Michigan DNR discusses Free Fishing Weekend and changes to the Recreation Passport

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Twice a year, families and friends can enjoy one of Michigan’s premiere outdoor activities, Michigan Fishing, for free.

The ice fishing weekend will be the weekend of President’s Day, February 15 and 16.

John Pepin with the Michigan DNR spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about Free Fishing Weekend and changes coming to their Recreation Passport.

The price of the Recreation Passport has increased from $11 to $12. This passport gives people access to any state park in Michigan.

For more information about Free Fishing Weekend, click here .

For more information on the Recreation Passport, click here.