Michigan DNR needs recruits to go off-road and to the rescue

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has opened registration for those interested in becoming conservation officers. One of the parts of training, might look like a lot of fun, because it is. Off Road Vehicle training is one element recruits will have to master to become a certified DNR conservation officer.

While they go through closed course training, the lessons they learn on the track have helped officers locate missing people, access remote areas, and monitor parts of the state that might otherwise go unchecked.

You can learn more about the program in the video below.

Conservation Officer Training – ORV Riding ORVs is a ton of fun, but for DNR conservation officers it’s also part of the job. Often, off-road vehicles are the only way to reach a remote area where a person may be lost or hurt. Conservation officers receive specialized training to be there when needed!Interested in becoming a conservation officer? We are now accepting applications for the next recruit school – scheduled to begin July 2020. Go to Michigan.gov/ConservationOfficers for more information. Posted by Michigan Department of Natural Resources on Friday, October 4, 2019

If you’re interested in becoming a recruit, you can find more information, here.