Michigan DNR needs recruits to go off-road and to the rescue

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has opened registration for those interested in becoming conservation officers. One of the parts of training, might look like a lot of fun, because it is. Off Road Vehicle training is one element recruits will have to master to become a certified DNR conservation officer.
While they go through closed course training, the lessons they learn on the track have helped officers locate missing people, access remote areas, and monitor parts of the state that might otherwise go unchecked.
You can learn more about the program in the video below.
If you’re interested in becoming a recruit, you can find more information, here.