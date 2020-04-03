Michigan DNR offers online nature and history education for school-aged children

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Michigan DNR

Mich. (WJMN) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan’s school-aged children will be at home for the rest of the school year. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering some fun and educational activities that focus on the outdoors and history.

Resources include DNR nature videos, virtual field trips, indoor and outdoor nature exploration activities, lessons and reading materials for various grade levels, free apps and more.

All resources are available at www.michigan.gov/natureathome

