Michigan DNR receives over $1.5M from USDA

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) -- The 37th annual Pigs N Heat charity hockey game was held on Wednesday. The Pigs won 7 to 4, but winning wasn't what it was about.

"It's really fun. The community is very appreciative. We're very lucky to be law enforcement officers, firefighters in the community where we get so much support from the community and everybody comes out and cheers on both teams really because we're all for the same cause essentially, so you can root for whichever team you want, nobody really cares about that as long as you come out and support the event. That's what we care most about," said Nate Dawson, Team Pigs, Marquette City Police Department.