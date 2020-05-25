Michigan DNR: ‘Ride Right’ using designated trails

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants every Michigan resident and visitor to enjoy the hundreds of miles of designated off-road trails, but to do so safely and responsibly.
The Michigan DNR is especially urging riders to be even more cautious this spring, because of limited trail maintenance due to COVID-19 restrictions>>>
Keeping off-road vehicles on designated trails and routes is important throughout the entire season, but especially during holiday weekends when greater usage is expected. The DNR will increase conservation officer patrols along trails throughout the state.
Being responsible on trails helps ensure rider safety as well as minimize possible damage to trails and surrounding areas.
24% of ORV accidents in 2017 were a result of people driving too fast and 16% of people were not wearing a helmet, according to the Michigan DNR>>>
“We know most ORV enthusiasts respect the rules and value Michigan’s natural resources,” said DNR Law Enforcement Division Chief Gary Hagler. “However, we cannot tolerate negligent behavior that puts people and the environment at risk. Every rider is responsible for knowing where they can and cannot ride. Our officers will be on hand to help answer questions and assist riders over the busy holiday weekend.”