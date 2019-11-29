Closings
Michigan doctor, others plead guilty in $8M kickback scheme

News
Posted:

Courtesy: AP and St. Louis Post-Dispatch

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan doctor and two associates have pleaded guilty to crimes related to an $8 million scheme that targeted members of the United Auto Workers and their health care plans.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit announced Wednesday that Fenton Dr. April Tyler agreed to up to two years in prison this month when she pleaded guilty to violating a federal anti-kickback statute. Patrick Wittbrodt and Jeffrey Fillmore face longer sentences after pleading guilty to fraud.

Investigators say the trio targeted UAW insurance plans because of their high reimbursement rates. Their plan included medically unnecessary pain creams, patches and vitamins.

Federal officials say UAW members were told they could receive prescriptions free, but that led to theft of millions from their health care fund.

