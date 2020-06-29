Michigan drivers face new insurance choice starting Thursday

FILE- In a June 23, 2015, file photo, traffic heads north along the Lodge freeway in Detroit. Michigan drivers will have choices to make when they renew or buy a new auto insurance policy under a law taking effect Thursday, July 2, 2020. Motorist can buy unlimited personal injury protection, but it will no longer be mandatory. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan drivers who renew or buy car insurance face a choice starting this week: stick with unlimited medical coverage, go with less or — for seniors with Medicare — opt out entirely.

The decision is a signature feature of a new law that will lower the cost of personal injury protection benefits. It boils down to people’s risk tolerance and desire for savings. But unlike choosing a deductible, the selection can have long-term implications in the event of a serious crash. Insurance agents say many people whose policies are up for renewal are staying with unlimited medical for now.