Michigan governor urges Facebook to curb hate speech

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should do more to curb hate speech on the platform, days after a political page was shut down over racist, misogynistic posts advocating violence against Muslims and female Democrats.

Whitmer went on social media Friday to post a letter to Zuckerberg in which she referenced the posts on Facebook.

The creator of the anti-Whiter group deactivated it after the Metro Times in Detroit began asking questions.

The publication identified dozens of posts promoting or threatening violence against Whitmer and others.

A message seeking comment was left with Facebook.