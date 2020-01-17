Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Michigan governor urges Facebook to curb hate speech

News
Posted: / Updated:

Image Courtesy Governor Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should do more to curb hate speech on the platform, days after a political page was shut down over racist, misogynistic posts advocating violence against Muslims and female Democrats.

Whitmer went on social media Friday to post a letter to Zuckerberg in which she referenced the posts on Facebook.

The creator of the anti-Whiter group deactivated it after the Metro Times in Detroit began asking questions.

The publication identified dozens of posts promoting or threatening violence against Whitmer and others.

A message seeking comment was left with Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

GINCC January Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "GINCC January Update"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020"

College BB Highlights: NMU Men & Women fall to Ferris State

Thumbnail for the video titled "College BB Highlights: NMU Men & Women fall to Ferris State"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Maroons win big over West Iron County

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Maroons win big over West Iron County"

Pets healing Vets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pets healing Vets"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020"